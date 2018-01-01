Rumour: Randy Orton to miss WWE Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, January 1: The Viper Randy Orton is set to miss WWE's biggest show, the Wrestlemania 34, according to reports from PWInsider.com.

Randy Orton is that one constant name who has performed in the WWE and the grandest stage of them all known as Wrestlemania for almost 15 years. Due to his loyalty to the promotion, Vince McMahon always treated him as a main-event guy who delivered marquee matches at the showcase of immortals, multiple times.

So, with the Wrestlemania season coming around, we expected him to get involved in a major storyline. However, recent rumours have started flying in indicating that The Viper might miss out this year's show on April 8th, 2018 from New Orleans, Louisiana.

This has begun after WWE published the upcoming event advertisements. The booking list is not featuring Randy Orton in a regular basis for the earlier part of 2018 which is why one of the most veteran superstars is expected to sit out of the grandest spectacle in all of sports entertainment.

The current listing shows that The Apex Predator of the WWE will appear on the February 11th show hosted by Smackdown brand and his next appearance will be on April 10th episode of the blue brand which is the post-Wrestlemania edition of the show. This is a hint that he might return after taking a hiatus in between these two episodes which also includes Wrestlemania.

This is not a good news for the WWE fans, for sure as they will be unable able to see an 'RKO outta nowhere' for the very first time in over a decade at the grandest stage of them all. However, PWInsider.com gave an update on this uncertainty which could still see the legend killer appear at Wrestlemania.

The source confirmed that Randy Orton will indeed be taking time-off from February onwards. The reason behind the same was not disclosed. But, he should be back in time to work for Wrestlemania. WWE schedule keeps on changing and we expect to get it updated during the Wrestlemania which should include Orton.

We expect to get more updates on The Viper as we head into the Royal Rumble season and it is likely that Orton will be out of action with respect to a storyline once the first dual-brand PPV of 2018 is over.