Rumour: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch set for WWE Summerslam 2019

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey competed in the concerned triple threat title match where both WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships were on the line. It was Lynch who got the pinfall win against Rousey to become a dual champion in WWE roster. Apparently, this was not the planned finish for the match and it has made the loser fume about it.

If reports from fightful.com are to be believed then Ronda Rousey was visibly upset about how the women's main event ended at Wrestlemania. It's still not confirmed whether it was due to the outcome of the match or the broken hand she suffered in between. We may not get any confirmation on this as she is expected to be on a long hiatus for months to follow.

But, what we do know is that WWE had already hinted a future championship match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch via the finish of Wrestlemania 35 main event. Dave Meltzer hinted the same on Wrestling Observer Radio says thats why the current women's champion issued a challenge to her predecessor on this past episode of Monday Night Raw.

There is no designated time-schedule to make this match happen but it's still in the pipeline as per the veteran wrestling journalist,

“The end of that match is for the hope of a Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch match. It’s not planned, there’s no time for it, but if and when Ronda Rousey comes back — which I said there is no date — that is what is kinda being held. Becky Lynch kinda did her promos on her she didn’t move on from Ronda, Ronda was definitely in the promos.”

The one-on-one bout may mark the return bout of Ronda Rousey in the WWE. There is still no update when she will return. But Slice Wrestling hinted it could happen during any of the big-four PPVs hosted by the WWE. Here is more from the source who says we could see the match at Summerslam or Royal Rumble,

"Ronda Rousey Will Take The Next Few Months Off WWE To Heal From Her Fractured Hand Injury And Rest As Many Within WWE Consider Her Rookie Year A Success. #SummerSlam Or Even The #RoyalRumble PPV's Are Likely Return Dates."

Despite having the rivalry of the year in the WWE, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey never competed in a one-on-one match, making the fans eagerly wait for it. We hope the dream match will finally happen when the baddest woman on the planet comes back to reclaim her women's championship.