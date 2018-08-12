Rumour: Trish Stratus & Stephanie McMahon to compete at WWE Evolution PPV

Also, WWE has informed us that there will be 50 women superstars in combined to perform on the show. It includes names from the present as well as the past. It indicates the chance of seeing a number of returns on the same night. Two of them have been confirmed, till now.

Trish Stratus and Lita are the two names to compete on the show. However, we are yet to know in what capacity they will compete at the event. A hint was given on the situation by current Raw superstar Mickie James when she wanted one more match against Trish. These two had a long rivalry back in the Ruthless Aggression Era of the WWE.

Thirteen years ago, Trish and Mickie had a rivalry that was no less than a women' revolution in a male-dominated industry. They delivered a solid women's championship match at Wrestlemania 22. Mickie defeated her idol to win the title at the biggest stage of them all. Now she wants to relive the moment again.

The six-time women's champion challenged the seven-time champion with the following quotes,

"We’ve stood the test of time my friend… But after the announcement from @StephMcMahon and all the excitement for something we all worked so hard for I must ask… One more time?!"

Trish acknowledged the same with another post taking a positive note on the situation. She is in wrestling shape despite her retirement as we have seen at women's Royal Rumble match. So there should be any technical problem to let this match happen. Only the creative team's approval is pending.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of seeing Stephanie McMahon coming back to in-ring competition. She has been the leader of this women's revolution since the its inception. So, herself competing in a match in the Evolution PPV seems justified. This can be an added attraction to the upcoming show.

The commissioner of Monday Night Raw appeared in an interview with Sky Sports where she was asked about whether there are chances to see her compete in a match. Stephanie gave a positive reply that raised the hopes high among the fans, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“That’s yet to be determined, we want to make sure our superstars really get the spotlight they deserve but if it makes sense then absolutely. But that’s yet to be determined.”