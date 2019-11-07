Rumour: Tyson Fury set for WWE return, wants Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania

Tyson Fury was a guest on Corey Graves’ new podcast “WWE After the Bell” in which he revealed that he is open to extend his days with the company. And when questioned about who he would like as his next opponent by the host and one of the main broadcasters from Monday Night Raw, Fury picked Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

“Hopefully you see me in the ring again and I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo. Who knows? It might happen at WrestleMania in Florida. Big shout-outs to Vince McMahon and everyone who works at WWE.”

Fury also added that he was surprised after getting to know the rigorous schedule a wrestler has to go through to become a WWE superstar. But at the end of the day, there’s nothing like this.

“I didn’t realize how much you had to work and travel but it was definitely worth it.”

Just after this podcast was released, WWE also confirmed another appearance of Tyson Fury for this week’s episode of SmackDown to shock the fans. His existing deal with the WWE had supposedly ended at the Crown Jewel PPV event. But the upcoming appearance makes us wonder if the deal has been extended.

In the wake of a debut victory at #WWECrownJewel, @Tyson_Fury will head to Friday Night #SmackDown this week on @FOXTV. https://t.co/z8M4f4HpJZ — WWE (@WWE) 6 November 2019

In case you didn't know, Brock Lesnar was the originally planned opponent for Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel. But Cain Velasquez signed with the WWE at the same time and WWE wanted to renew their feud from UFC days, right away.

So, that led us to the title match between Brock and Cain whereas Fury ended up facing Braun Strowman whom he defeated via count-out. With the creative team's insistence on a Fury vs. Lesnar match to happen, it should happen at some point, probably next year.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury returning WWE’s blue brand may pull up the downed viewership on FOX. There is no update why he is coming back on TV after picking up the big win over Strowman. The storyline will likely portray some sort of unfinished business between them and perhaps continues until Survivor Series.