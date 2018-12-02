Rumour: WWE choose new Wrestlemania opponent for Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan was his next target and he manhandled him at Survivor Series. We expect his strong run to continue until the current deal expires at Wrestlemania. It also guarantees him the main event spotlight at the grandest stage. However, the question remains on who would be his opponent that night.

The reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Seth Rollins will challenge the beast incarnate at Wrestlemania 35. Currently, Rollins holds the Intercontinental Championship and is locked in a feud with Dean Ambrose. And the pair will meet at WWE TLC. If this report is true, Seth will drop this mid-card title to Ambrose to move into the main event scene.

Previously, Braun Strowman was the chosen one to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35. However, the plans have changed in recent times as these two are destined for a fight at Royal Rumble. It is still unclear whether the champion will defeat the challenger yet again with a clean pin. This would mark a straight-up third loss for the monster among men against Lesnar in PPV events.

WWE creative team might go ahead with the plan despite it harming the strong character of Braun Strowman. The source also hinted that Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar storyline will be related to Roman Reigns in some way. Rollins will pay tribute to his former Shield brethren by earning his championship opportunity against the beast incarnate.

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar shared the ring on several occasions in the past in multi-person matches. They even delivered solo championship matches for a couple of times. But the scenario will be completely different this time with The Architect being a universal babyface on WWE Raw. Loudest pop will be reserved for him at Wrestlemania if he somehow finds a way to defeat The Conqueror!