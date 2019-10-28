Rumour: WWE Hall of Famer Edge to return to action at Wrestlemania

The promotion teased his comeback to competition first at this year's Summerslam, which took place in Edge’s hometown of Toronto, Canada where we saw him return to a massive pop from the crowd and delivered a thunderous spear on Elias. It was the first time that the Rated R Superstar was involved in any physical altercation in a ring since his retirement match back in April 2011.

Post that appearance, there was positive new from Brad Shepard, who reported on the Oh, You Didn’t Know Podacst that Edge is indeed gearing up for an in-ring return. However, there was no definite timeline on when he will be back in action. But it is reportedly “believed” that WrestleMania season is the most likely period for the bonafide main eventer's return. Here is more on it from the source,

"According to a source in WWE, Edge is training for an in-ring return (not full time). The time frame isn’t certain but is believed to possibly be by WrestleMania. I’m told WWE medical staff will keep a close eye on him." (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

The 11-time world champion is believed to have shown tremendous physical improvement during his recent training sessions and also acknowledged the same in an interview. He has performed all of his stunts by himself in the movies as well. So there are chances that WWE Universe could see one of the all-time greats soon.

Previously, Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the idea of Edge making an in-ring return 'has been discussed very privately'. It happened after he signed a new WWE contract after negotiating with both WWE and AEW. Vince McMahon might have offered a lucrative deal to him to stay with the WWE. Edge dimissed those talks by stating that he's yet to be medically cleared by the doctors.

But then again, the Master Manipulator was spotted in Pittsburgh for 'WWE Business' purpose which added more substance to the rumours. Insiders believe that Edge was attending sessions of WWE Head Doctor Joseph Maroon who practices in the city, trying to get medically cleared by him. This is the ultimate clean chit he can expect before he steps back in the ring.

Edge's retirement is one of the saddest moments in the entire history of the company. The Hall of Famer competed in the last match of his career back in 2011 at WrestleMania 27, where he defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain the World Heavyweight Championship and ended with a broken neck.

Doctors immediately forced him to retire as another hit could lead to paralysis. But, we hope, his health condition has improved by time as the Edge-heads will keep their fingers crossed to see this legend back, for one last match.