Rumour: WWE plans The Undertaker vs. Sting for Saudi Arabia PPV

As per the recent news from The Dirty Sheets, WWE officials are interested to allow Sting wrestle in his final match by medically clearing him to compete. He was forced to retire due to a neck injury, four years ago. But he never shied away from accepting that The Undertaker could be the only opponent for whom he can come out of retirement.

Capitalizing on this fact, the creative team may be up to booking this match in a Saudi Arabia PPV. Check out more in this situation, as carried by a report from wwfoldschool.com,

"WWE wants to book is The Undertaker vs. Sting. WWE wants to book his dream match next year (most probably at a Saudi Arabia PPV) and are hoping to get Sting medically cleared for this bout. Sting (age 60) getting cleared at this point will be very difficult, but the hope is still there among WWE officials."

For those who don't know, Sting entered the WWE scene back in 2014 targeting The Authority who was running things on Raw and Smackdown, at that point. It produced a match between him and Triple H at Wrestlemania 31. Thereafter, he suffered the devastating neck injury during his second cum last WWE pay-per-view match, which was against Seth Rollins back in 2015 at Night of Champions PPV.

The very next year, WWE inducted him into the Hall of Fame signaling that his wrestling career is over for good. But the former franchise WCW player always kept on campaigning for that one match against the Undertaker which could eventually bring him back to the squared circle.

With Saudi Arabia sports authority being desperate for more legendary appearances by throwing money at them, we guess the match could be happening, next year or even later this year.

Pro-wrestling fans would easily understand the significance of the lineup of The Undertaker vs. Sting that never became a reality. During their heyday, they were busy representing two different companies (The Undertaker was carrying WWE whereas Sting was the flag-bearer of WCW) that never allowed them to cross paths. Thereby, we never got to see these two wrestling icons squaring off in a match, ever.

As of now, the bout would be pure speculation considering that Sting is yet to medically clear himself which could provide him the green signal for this mouth-watering bout. Meanwhile, The Undertaker is set to make two back to back appearances in the upcoming months.

WWE has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the SmackDown Live edition on Tuesday, September 10th that takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Plus, he is also being advertised for the Smackdown 20th Anniversary special on FOX Sports emanating from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on October 4th.