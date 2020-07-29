Rumour: WWE to host Summerslam 2020 in a boat or beach

This led to a belief that they were planning on a venue outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to wipe out the monotonous situation. Since March, the company has been forced to conduct shows in pre-recorded format at the closed-set arena without any audience. Now the plan is to provide an exceptional experience for their audience.

The latest update suggests that WWE may be be looking for an outdoor location for SummerSlam 2020, according to a report from PWInsider. The location could be used for one of the top matches, if not for the whole card. Wrestling Observer is also reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants to do something "wacky" for the show, this year.

#SummerSlam will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at @tdgarden in the future.



FULL UPDATE: https://t.co/vfWjNxQUbK pic.twitter.com/mddLpGctdK — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

WWE is determined to bring something unique to the table as the coronavirus isn't looking to slow down. The officials have also considered moving SummerSlam to a local 'beach or a boat' where at least some of the matches will go down at the 'beach or a boat'.

Never before in the history of the WWE, we've received a show in this kind of capacity. Thus, it would be a welcome experience for the WWE Universe.

It has already been reported by wrestling media outlets that Vince McMahon doesn’t want to hold SummerSlam at the Performance Center this year. Additional reports mentioned how he doesn't want 'SummerSlam to be just another event' in an empty venue, where mask-wearing PC talents would be used as fans.

It is unclear, for now, whether WWE will look at locations outside Florida for SummerSlam. Record number of positive COVID-19 cases are being found, every single day, in the state which is a reason hosting a show in an outdoor arena would probably not be allowed by the local authority. So the company might just want to shift the show to a safer state.

Florida has recorded over 4,20,000+ coronavirus cases which started a rumour that the state officials might permanently ban WWE TV taping, anyway. However, during WWE’s Annual Shareholder’s Conference Call, Vince McMahon assured that a backup plan is ready if they're not allowed to hold events at the PC in the future,

"Let me just say there’s always a 'B-plan' I have. I don’t want to say right now exactly what that would be, but yes there is a 'B-plan',” said The Boss without disclosing much about the alternate location they've already secured.