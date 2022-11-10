Saraya – ex WWE Superstar Paige confirms in-ring return at AEW Full Gear

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) came face-to-face with Dr. Britt Baker in the middle of the ring. This came after the latter dodged a sit-down interview hosted by Saraya's bestie, Renee Paquette fka Renee Young of WWE.

During the face-off session, Britt bragged about building things, brick by brick in the AEW Women's Division and that Saraya just wanted to make a name for herself by targeting her since her debut, earlier this year at the Grand Slam special episode.

"I know why you're obsessed with me; it's because I'm everything you wish you could have been" Dr. @realbrittbaker lays it out for @Saraya!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/xefKOIiGgh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

The former WWE Superstar fired back by saying that Britt is only a star because AEW President Tony Khan gave everything to her on a silver platter, while she had started revolutions before women's wrestling was even popular.

The UK native talked about how she got hit by a car and wrestled on the same day, and how she overcame drug addictions as well as public humiliation after spending 17 years in this industry. She also injured her damn neck for this business.

After recounting her journey, Saraya finally informed that she will wrestle Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear as she's been cleared to return to in-ring action.

"I've done MSG, O2, and Tokyo Dome, and now I'm in front of an ungrateful b-h. You don't know what it takes to sacrifice. I've been publicly humiliated by millions of people. I battled my drug addiction publicly. I've given my career and my neck to this business. This is the biggest match of your career. You versus Me at Full Gear."

After an emotional outpour from @Saraya, the challenge has been made! @Saraya will make her #AEW in-ring debut against Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday November 19!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UJZ5jcCQi6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

After the heated verbal exchange, Britt tried to take a cheap shot but Saraya dodged the move and planted the former AEW Women's Champion with the Ram-Paige finisher to show that she was ready for competition.

Saraya vs. Britt Baker at Full Gear will be Saraya's first in-ring outing since a WWE live event on December 26, 2017, in New York. On that night, the former Paige digested a stiff kick on the neck to get injured.

After three months, she officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition in 2018 due to that neck concussion. WWE Legends like Bryan Danielson and Edge then returned from similar career-ending neck injuries inspiring her to be back and that's happening at AEW's final PPV event of 2022.

AEW Full Gear 2022 will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. While Saraya's in-ring return will be a major attraction for that night, the event will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. MJF over the AEW World Championship.