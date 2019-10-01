English
SPN India and WWE to celebrate SmackDown’s 20th anniversary on October 5

By
Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar to headline SmackDown debut on FOX (Image Courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar to headline SmackDown debut on FOX (Image Courtesy: WWE Twitter)

Bengaluru, October 1: WWE's flagship program SmackDown will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a move to a new day and time beginning 5th October 2019 at 5:30AM on SONY TEN 1 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi.

WWE Superstars past and present will be on hand to celebrate the occasion including Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

Beginning with its 20th anniversary celebration on 5th October 2019, SmackDown Live will become Friday Night SmackDown and air, live & exclusive, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels every Saturday morning, 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.

In India, WWE is the second most viewed property on pay sports channels, after Cricket, and SmackDown has been captivating audiences from across the country for years. On air since 1999, SmackDown is the second-longest running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw.

SmackDown has aired more original episodes than some of the most popular television series of all time, including The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Lassie and Monday Night Football.

In its 20-year history, SmackDown has also helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Triple H, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin® and The Bella Twins.

High-octane action featuring a heavily stacked and entertaining roster of some of WWE's best talent will now kick-start the weekend for WWE lovers in India. The live telecast of RAW will continue every Tuesday morning at 5:30 AM IST on SONY TEN 1 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi.

Watch WWE SmackDown Live live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels on 5th October 2019, 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Read more about: wwe smackdown wwe brock lesnar
Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

