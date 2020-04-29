Spoiler for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins WWE Title match at Money in the Bank

Earlier reports already claimed that WWE had this program booked following WrestleMania 36, where ‪Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become new WWE Champion.

The only other superstar to defeat The Beast at WrestleMania for the coveted belt is none other than Seth Rollins. So storyline-wise, it seems a perfect plan to let these two square off against one another as the title hangs on the balance.

Now, Slice Wrestling revealed potential spoiler regarding the WWE Championship match at Money In The Bank 2020 as they report WWE has big plans for Drew McIntyre who will now act as the face of the company for the time being.

So a long championship run is a must for him now. This program with Seth Rollins will just be another way to elevate the status of Drew McIntyre as a strong reigning champion.

‪There is very less chance of seeing the WWE Championship changing hands at Money In The Bank. It was also reported that we should expect a number of interferences from Seth Rollin’s stable “The Architects Of Pain” - Murphy and AOP (Akam and Rezar).

In the end, however, McIntyre will overcome all the odds to retain his championship and look forward to defending his title against more heels from the Raw roster.

As seen on this week's episode of Raw, the storyline progression over the WWE Championship has already thrown a sneak preview upon us over what could be waiting at Money In The Bank 2020.

As soon as McIntyre started to capitalize, Murphy tried to assault him coming from the back. But the champion soon slaughtered down Rollins' disciple with his pendant Claymore Kick, forcing the Messiah to retreat through the ramp.

It’s a good way for creative team to establish a bonafide superstar in Drew McIntyre by letting him feud against a top heel like Seth Rollins.

Rumours are also out claiming that once this feud with The Messiah will be over, another veteran name from Raw roster, AJ Styles will make his return to get himself involved in a WWE Championship rivalry against the current title-holder.