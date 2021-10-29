Spoiler on Roman Reigns becoming the GOAT in WWE

Back at Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar with help from The Usos. Then on last week’s episode of SmackDown, he bragged about that victory at the Saudi Arabia PPV and mentioned himself to be the 'Greatest Of All Time’.

According to the reports from Wrestlingnews.co, WWE wants Roman Reigns to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion by breaking the earlier record set by Brock Lesnar. In the meantime, the ongoing feud between these two will also continue, producing at least one more match in due course.

Lesnar’s longest Universal Title reign lasted for 503 days (he won the title at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 from Goldberg and dropped it to Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2018). Roman’s been the Universal Champion for 420+ days and he will break the record in January 2022.

This is almost certain since WWE has no whatsoever plans for The Head of the Table to drop the belt. Thus, the creative team of the company will be able to establish him as the 'Greatest Champion of All Time’ and the 'Greatest Of All Time’.

Breaking Lesnar’s record will also make him the longest World Champion of the modern era (combined in the modern-day history of WWE, World Heavyweight Championship, and the Universal Championship).

Roman’s mega push won’t be ending soon as WWE wants it to become this storyline to become the best in pro-wrestling today and they’re happy with the numbers, too. Smackdown’s viewership with him being the face of the brand has been steady for over a year.

Roman was already the number-one merchandise seller in WWE for years during his babyface run, but with this Tribal Chief gimmick, his sales have increased. WWE Officials were shocked to learn this as he’s currently having a heel run.

At present, he set the record for the highest merchandise sales of a heel wrestler in WWE history and thereby reached the level of the earlier franchise player, John Cena’s level.

That being said, Roman Reigns is likely to enter a second straight Wrestlemania as the Universal Champion and under the same title reign which is a tremendous accomplishment. His opponent at the Biggest Event of the Year isn’t clear, at this point but another epic battle against Brock Lesnar is highly speculated.