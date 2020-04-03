Spoiler on two major title changes at WWE Wrestlemania 36

Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that WWE wanted to host a singles contest between Bayley & Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The officials had to scrap the plans as they didn't get enough time to build up the contest as Sasha was out of action with an injury for almost two months starting from January.

Being the two top names from SmackDown Women's Division, this match has to happen and the build-up process will begin through this Fatal-5-way. Wwfoldschool.com noted that the current plan is to do this multi-women contest at WrestleMania 36 and then move on to a singles feud between Bayley & Sasha Banks.

One of them has to turn into a babyface figure and Sasha Banks would likely be the one. It makes sense that she would end up winning the title ending the longest reign of her best friend. This would start the feud over the title in an organic way. Here's more as revealed by the source.

“The gimmick is that Bayley is all mad about a five-way. But Sasha, who is supposed to be Bayley’s best friend, was mad until her name was announced in the match.

"The company wanted to do Bayley and Sasha at WrestleMania and to their credit, given that there was no time to build it up…literally, this came up a week or two ago.

They kind of got it pushed with 'we’ll do the five-way which will be the start [of the feud] and then we’ll do the singles match when it’s not so rushed.”

Another title change also seems to be evident in the women's division.

The 16th and supposed final match added to the show of shows features The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) who will have to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. The champions belong to Raw whereas the challengers are from the SmackDown brand making this one a cross-brand affair.

As per the updates provided by Wrestling Observer, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will end up capturing the titles at WrestleMania 36, this weekend. In this case, too, the longest title reign with the tag titles comes to an end.

“The fact that it’s WrestleMania and it’s going to be a lot of babyfaces winning and I would think that would favor Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, plus they haven’t done a lot with them of late and Alexa Bliss is a company favorite.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

Eventually, the Kabuki Warriors were the duo who took away the gold from the two besties residing on SmackDown, during 2019 fall to have a title run that remained intact for almost six months.

Bliss and Cross will become the only team to capture the latest belts invented for the women’s division on two separate occasions if this report turns out to be true.