Spoiler on WWE's huge Wrestlemania plans for The New Day

Good news does not seem to end here for the fans as Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are up for a big push, as per recent reports. All of them are likely to be prized with gold courtesy of their valiant efforts in the recent past. Here is what wwfoldschool.com who cite Slice Wrestling have stated,

"According to Slice Wrestling, WWE officials are planning to put Titles on all 3 members of The New Day, with Kofi Kingston as the WWE Champion and Big E & Xavier Woods as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions."

As mentioned above, Kofi Kingston alongside his faction The New Day is extremely popular among the WWE Universe. Vince McMahon smells like making money out of them with their merchandise sales.

The Dirty Sheets was the first to report that WWE’s marketing department pitched to recycle several New Day merchandise items. With Kofi Kingston's ongoing push, Mr. McMahon might just give a green signal to the idea and make him the WWE Champion in order to boost up product sales of the trio. The fact that this man will be the first-ever black WWE champion might also help to succeed in this plan.

Meanwhile, few contradictory reports on this group that will disappoint the fans. Brad Shepard mentioned on 'Oh You Didn't Know' podcast that he smells a completely different angle heading into Wrestlemania 35. A huge swerve would be in-store where Big E and Xavier Woods backstab Kofi Kingston and thereby cost his championship opportunity,

"(Kofi) can't get the job done on his own. He's told he is a B plus player so what do they do? They have his partners - his partners actually get the opportunity for him and the only way that makes sense to me is if they turn on Kingston at WrestleMania or maybe the night after."

The storyline will take off from the fact that Kofi Kingston failed to earn his Wrestlemania opportunity on his own. And it was Big E and Xavier Woods who won a tag team Gauntlet match to set up the championship for their teammate. So they might demand their own spotlight and destroy the popular tag team by doing so.

In such case, WWE will lose a huge share of merchandise sales as one of the best merchandise-based revenue generator faction will no longer be together. In fact, this is the reason why a New Day split was canceled in the past. It will be interesting to see whether WWE decides to pull the trigger to finally break the trio's unity.