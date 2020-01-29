Spoiler on WWE’s surprise WrestleMania 36 plans for Charlotte Flair

McIntyre revealed that he will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship match in one of the main events of WrestleMania 36. It was also officially announced on WWE’s official website.

Charlotte Flair, however, didn’t reveal her WrestleMania opponent on RAW earlier this week. The reason for her hesitation could be due to the fact that the creative team has not finalized the plans for her as yet.

But the latest update suggests a Queen-sized surprise would be waiting for her at the showcase of immortals wiping out complaints of the Flair fans.

So Proud Of My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Winning The 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble! Congratulations To The @WWE And The Great Men And Women Athletes That Participated In The Tremendous Event Last Night. Much Respect To All Of You! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FTRi6T3oJ2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 27, 2020

As it stands, WWE creative team does not intend to choose Charlotte's WrestleMania opponent who does not belong to either of the main rosters.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is “on the books” for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. If that's true, the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner will be going after the NXT Women's Championship.

As previously reported by ringsidenews.com, Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania opponent isn’t going to be what most of the fans think.

Either The Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch or the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley were the predictable choices. But WWE will not take the usual route at the grandest stage of them all.

Charlotte Flair is also scheduled to show up at NXT this week. So the fans can expect to see some buildup in the projected storyline involving Rhea Ripley. This is for the first time that a superstar from the main roster will challenge a champion from NXT at WrestleMania following her Royal Rumble win.

Thus, the black and yellow brand will be pushed into the mainstay fram at the peak time where more fans tune in to WWE programmes.

WWE tried to misguide the fans with their plans regarding Charlotte Flair earlier this week on WWE RAW. The Women’s Champion Becky Lynch said her former buddy can receive a shot at her title only with a condition that it would be the last time that Flair can challenge her in a match considering their illustrious career history.

But the predictable lineup of Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch won't headline WrestleMania 36 for sure and with the prohibition of brand extension being intact Flair won't be visiting the blue brand to challenge her former 'Four-Horsewomen’ buddy, Bayley.

So, arranging a storyline with Rhea Ripley will bring the Australian star into the mainstream spotlight which will benefit her career as she is penciled in to be the next flag-bearer of the Women’s Division.