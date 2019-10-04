Spoiler: Two huge title changes to happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Despite that, three huge matches have been made official for 2019 Hell in a Cell match card. Fans will be entertained to witness these bouts, two of which will occur inside the Cell structure bringing agonies to the superstars. Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against The Fiend inside the demonic structure. Also, Becky Lynch will be defending the RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks in the same stipulated environment which is the second-only under this gimmick in the history of this women’s division.

I left Ireland a broke 17 year old girl with a dream. Now a 32 year old woman, I just drove past my face outside Fox Studios in LA. Tomorrow I'll put my war head back on. But today I'm just proud and happy of what that girl did to get me here. pic.twitter.com/9hstJuHdrL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2019

Current spoilers around Hell in a Cell suggest that both the prime Raw champions heading into their contests will lose their titles to the challengers. Advertisements to hype up SmackDown’s shift to the FOX network features Becky Lynch, heavily. She is all over the billboard and promotional materials which makes it a no-brainer that she will drop the belt to Sasha Banks and move to the blue brand. Since she is engaged to Seth Rollins, WWE will not split up the couple on their professional environment. So he will lose the Universal title to The Fiend, too before heading to Friday nights, (via wwfoldschool.com)

“This comes after multiple hints being given about Becky moving to SmackDown after the Draft (Becky has been featured in multiple SmackDown ads on FOX). With Becky being engaged to Rollins, there’s speculation that WWE is going to draft Rollins to SmackDown as well so that the couple can be together on the road. If both Becky & Seth are moving to SmackDown, it makes a lot of sense that they’ll drop their Titles at Hell In A Cell 2019.”

Apart from these two names, Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns have also been advertised to feature on SmackDown following WWE Draft that starts on October 11th. Meanwhile, The New Day has featured on the latest video package aired on Raw. So Kofi Kingston may drop the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar before moving to Monday nights.

As we kick off #WWEPremiereWeek, may I offer my congratulations to @TrueKofi for a truly historic, inspirational reign as @WWE Champion? Such a shame it has to all end this Friday when @BrockLesnar CONQUERS you at the #Smackdown premiere on #FOX. pic.twitter.com/JrqBet1xAw — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 30, 2019

Meanwhile, this could set up a rematch between these two, making Lesnar available for Hell in a Cell. The ticket selling rate for the October 6th show is not good, at all. Inclusion of the beast incarnate to the card might move a major chunk of tickets at the very last moment. WWE also wants the fans to believe in this theory although Brock Lesnar has not been advertised by the venue Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. His appearance on the PPV night depends on how his outing goes down on SmackDown’s debut night on FOX.