Spoiler: WWE accidentally reveals Summerslam 2019 main event winner

This marked the third Universal Championship win for Brock Lesnar to make the fans think that another nightmare title reign has begun. They are no strangers to the beast incarnate who barely shows up on Raw even when he's holding the prime title. The same was expected this time as well unless we don't receive a huge spoiler around Summerslam.

As confirmed on this week's WWE Raw, the main event for the biggest party of the summer is all set that will be contested for the Universal Championship. Seth Rollins won a battle royal to become the number one contender for the title to challenge the new champion at Summerslam. The below mentioned update has disclosed the potential winner of this match.

Local ads for WWE TV event at Madison Square Garden in September are now available which are showing Seth Rollins taking on Drew McIntyre in the main event for the Universal Championship. It means that The Architect will regain the red-strapped belt from the Conqueror at Summerslam 2019 to make it the shortest title reign of the Beast Incarnate's WWE career.

WWE returns to the world-famous arena in New York City for the first time over a decade for TV once Summerslam is over. Tickets for the two-night's outing for Monday Night Raw and Smackdown have been released. So they needed to promote a big caliber match to sell it out. That is how the recent tradition of spoiling a lot of WWE matches through local ads have been kept intact.

It is being assumed that Brock Lesnar will take another hiatus from WWE TV once he drops the Universal Championship against 'The Man's Man.' He may show up on the Smackdown brand when the show moves to Fox Sports from October 4th onwards. Drew McIntyre will be the one to replace him as the top heel on Raw and thereby renew his rivalry with Seth Rollins over the Universal Championship. However, there is no update on if WWE plans to crown him with the title by the end of 2019.

You mistook my kindness for weakness, @BeckyLynchWWE. That was your first mistake. You know absolutely nothing about what I’ve sacrificed or what I’ve been through. How could you possibly understand? But I’m still standing. #AndNew #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/d9ISKlNF3I — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 16, 2019

For now, WWE will look forward to delivering a successful edition of Summerslam from Toronto, Canada on August 11th. Three matches have been booked for the show till date as mentioned below,

Smackdown Women's Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins