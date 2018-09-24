Spoiler for WWE Raw Tag Team championship match

The duo will meet The Revival, who get the opportunity for the title again as they lost the first shot at the title against The B-Team thanks to the attack by Ziggler and McIntyre.

After the attack, Ziggler and McIntyre replaced Revival to capture the title three weeks ago on Raw. The pair twice successfully defended the title, first in a rematch against B-Team the following week on Raw and the second time they defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at Hell in a Cell.

Now, the chances of them dropping the title are high as they have been involved in an high octane feud with the Shield. The Revival have a great chance to capture the title tomorrow night as the idea of crowning new champions wouldn't be a terrible idea for the creative. There were talks that would happen as well.

But, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer wiped out the chance for a title change so early as he believes the creative gave Ziggler and McIntyre the title to add appeal to the belts and he feels they haven't achieved that yet. Hence, he feels they will defend the titles tonight on Raw. (Quotes credit to ringsidenews.com)

They give 100%

They are mentally tough

They have put in the work

They are ready to break through

They will

Just not tomorrow

Being good is great

But it’s not enough for US

We are the champions of the world#Revival #RAW — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 24, 2018

"Here's the thing, when they had those belts on the B-Team nobody cared about the belts except for to do funny chants for the B-Team. They put the belts on Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and now they're like a main event deal."

"So no, I do not think the belts should go to The Revival. I mean I like The Revival as a team but they're seen as low-card guys right now. So no, I don't think you should take them off Ziggler and McIntyre."

With a shot at the #Raw Tag Team Championships tomorrow night, @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE know how important this chance is for them! #WWELoveland pic.twitter.com/NkXGsjtbBc — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2018

The Revival could get another shot at the titles in the future as it looks very unlikely that tomorrow night will be their night. But, don't rule out anything as McIntyre is a very unpredictable character.