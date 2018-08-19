Spoilers out on WWE Raw women’s title match at Summerslam

The UFC Hall of Famer has excelled the techniques by training harder than one could ever think. Head honcho of the NXT brand, Triple H revealed her dedication to learning new moves. She spent hours at the WWE Performance Center situated in Orlando, Florida. Very few athletes like her caliber can show this much loyalty to their new employer.

We have seen the effects of such rigorous sessions inside the ring. Ronda Rousey not only mastered the in-ring techniques but also improved her promo skills a lot. It will not be wrong to say that each of her matches has been truly incredible in terms of performance. No other performer from the Raw women's division showed this much resiliency.

Currently, Ronda Rousey is booked in the biggest match of her career. At Summerslam, she would face Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw women's championship. This is billed as one of the heated rivalries for the biggest party of the summer from Brooklyn, New York. A spoiler has been out about the outcome of the match.

It appears that Ronda Rousey will perform in a live event following Summerslam. The American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas will be the host of the show on September 15th. The promotions for the show for selling out the arena. It is advertising the above-mentioned name as the champion.

The first poster of the live event is out on the social media which contains the poster of Ronda Rousey and she is carrying the women's championship belt on her shoulder indicating that Alexa Bliss is dropping it at Summerslam. The host venue of the live event also addressed the current contender as the WWE Raw women's champion.

It certainly hints that Ronda Rousey is set to pick up her maiden title in the WWE. This does not come as a big surprise as the creative planning was clear from the get-go. They did want the veteran MMA star to receive the title from the most decorated champion of the current roster. They are sticking to the same planning as per the revelation made by the American Bank Center.