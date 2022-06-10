Summerslam 2022: Will Roman Reigns defend WWE World Titles at summer PLE?

A new report from Fightful Select shed light on the dual champion’s schedule and has seemingly confirmed that he will not compete at WWE Money In The Bank 2022.

With that, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to miss his second WWE premium live event in a row following his Hell in a Cell absence. Besides, it would be a three-in-a-row instance in PLEs where top titles of the WWE won’t be defended.

The latest report from the source suggested that Roman was never originally scheduled to put his titles on the line at Money In The Bank even when the event was announced from the gigantic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE Officials believed that the Money In The Bank Ladder Matches had the capability of selling out the show, on their own. Now that the event was moved to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden arena, an Undisputed Title defense seems less necessary as WWE has already sold it out.

Moving on, a title defense by Roman is most likely to occur on July 30th at WWE SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The source noted how a WWE representative had told them that the top champion is still expected to compete at the biggest event of the summer.

At present, Riddle is the front-runner in the race of becoming the challenger for the undisputed titles. Per an update from Wrestling Observer, Riddle vs. Reigns is planned for a televised weekly episode of WWE Raw/Smackdown rather than a premium live event.

That being said, Roman’s next premium live event match is scheduled to be against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2022. The storyline for this match has already begun as Roman recently took Orton out of action with a brutal assault.

Since August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship, marking a record 645-day reign. Then he defeated Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 38 to capture the WWE Championship on April 3rd of this year and hence the unified straps are on his shoulder for 67 days.

Due to lack of credible challengers, The Tribal Chief hasn’t defended those titles on TV or at a premium live event since Wrestlemania 38. By Summerslam 2022, it will be for 119 days since both the WWE’s top titles to be defended on WWE programme.