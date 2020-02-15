The Undertaker Vs. AJ Styles reportedly set for WWE Wrestlemania 36

If the latest ongoings are any indications then he is gearing up for a dream match at Wrestlemania 36 against none other than the former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

As per the reports of WrestleZone, The Phenome will be competing against The Phenomenal One in a mega bout at Wrestlemania 36. “According to a source speaking with Wrestlezone, AJ Styles versus The Undertaker is currently being planned for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.”

Earlier to this, reports surrounding The Deadman indicated that he is all set to miss the showcase of immortals for a second consecutive year. Later, it was WWE Hall of Famer Sting whose name was floated into the context indicating yet another dream match. However, there’s no concrete update on whether the former WCW franchise has signed a deal with WWE or not.

On that note, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles looks to be more realistic especially considering that Wrestlemania usually hosts such kinds of fantasy warfare. If ’Taker is perhaps the greatest sports entertainer of all-time, Styles is the benchmark wrestler for all the aspiring talents.

These two can certainly put up a hell of a show on April 5th at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Moreover, The Undertaker 'typically works better against smaller competitors' such as AJ Styles.

Not much details are available at this point on how WWE plans to set up this match. The storyline is expected to begin soon as we’re only six weeks away from Wrestlemania 36. The Undertaker would also return to WWE programming in due course if the backstage plans are all set.

He isn’t booked to wrestle in the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia. The last time we have seen him wrestling was at Extreme Rules 2019 where he teamed with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

AJ Styles missed a few weeks due to a separated shoulder suffered at Royal Rumble 2020. But he will be back for the February 27th Saudi Arabia event which confirms that he will be good to go at Wrestlemania 36. WWE announced Styles for the inaugural Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match alongside five other Raw contestants Andrade, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Rusev and Erick Rowan.