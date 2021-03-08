Top 10 most decorated WWE Women’s Champions of all-time

The Fabulous Moolah – (Women’s Title reigns for 3561 days)

Moolah originally held NWA World Women's Championship which is the old school belt that was later renamed WWF Women's Championship.

WWE recognises this reign as lasting 10,170 days (September 18, 1956 - July 23, 1984) as they do not recognise the title changes of the NWA World Women's Championship from 1956 to 1984. (sources - Wikipedia)

But the actual record book shows the Bruna Sammartino of Women's wrestling had lost the belt in Japan and also undergone several title changes at Live Events.

Nikki Bella (2-time Divas Champion; Longest-reigning Divas champion)

Back in 2012, people were still characterizing Nikki Bella as the personification of the Divas term. Her lack of wrestling was a soft target after her first reign lasted for exactly six days.

Three years later, she emerged as a powerhouse to strengthen her Bella Army by becoming the longest-running Divas Champion in history.

(301 days) Before moving out of the equation due to a neck injury that particular second reign of Nikki Bella is helmed as the missing link between the WWE Divas and Women's Era.

AJ Lee (3 Divas Championship reign)

Many would consider that AJ Lee's tenure as the WWE Divas was the most significant for the entire Divas era.

With a lack of talents, Lee's work with real-life friend Kaitlyn was something meaningful that made the Women's wrestling watchable in the year 2013 which would later go on to become Women's Revolution in the WWE Universe.

Also, her on-screen chemistry with Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, and Dolph Ziggler, makes her one of the most popular Divas Champions. Unfortunately, she opted to leave the WWE after just being there for just three years. (2012-2015)

Lita (4-time Women’s Champion)

Alongside Trish Stratus, Lita is mostly known to make women's wrestling relevant at the time of the ruthless aggression era.

A 4-time WWE Women's champion, she was the first woman in WWE history to introduce the high-flying Lucha Libre style. The unique thing about her was that people would look up to her not because of the looks but for her ability.

The underrated star would eventually go on to become a part of the Hall of Fame, down the road.

Bayley (4-time Women’s Champion)

After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2019, Bayley became WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion and first Women's Grand Slam Champion, as she had also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks.

Plus, she made history by capturing the Smackdown division gold for more than 500 days, combined. Below are her singles title wins,

NXT Women's Championship (1 time)

Raw Women's Championship (1 time)

SmackDown Women's Championship (2 times)

Becky Lynch (4-time Women’s Champion; Longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion)

One of the Four-HorseWomen in WWE history would go on to add a completely new dimension to the Women's Evolution. Becky Lynch was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion and she is the only superstar to have held both Raw and Smackdown titles at the same time.

She clinched the record in the only All-Women Wrestlemania main-event while pinning Ronda Rousey in it. (Lynch is also the only woman to pin the UFC Hall of Famer during her WWE career) The MAN is also the longest holder of the Raw Women's Title. (373 days)

Raw Women's Championship (1 time)

SmackDown Women's Championship (3 times)

Alexa Bliss (5-time Women’s Champion)

A very few have counted her to be on the elite list while The Goddess of the WWE went on to prove everyone wrong.

Her singles title wins are given below while she was the first woman to capture the Raw and Smackdown division gold who also defended those in back-to-back Wrestlemania pay-per-views.

Also, Bliss made history by winning the second-ever Women's Money in the Bank match (2018) as well as the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match. (2018). She is also the first-ever two-time Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE.

Raw Women's Championship (3 times)

SmackDown Women's Championship (2 times)

Sasha Banks (7-time Women’s Champion)

The Standard or The Blueprint of the WWE Women's Division has lived to the gimmicks primarily introduced for her heel ‘Legit Boss' character. At one glance, her title accolades go as follows,

NXT Women's Championship (1 time)

Raw Women's Championship (5 times)

SmackDown Women's Championship (1 time)

The current Smackdown Women's Champion has also made history by being part of three Hell in a Cell matches (an all-time record) and numerous other main-event matches who just promises to be better with each passing day.

Trish Stratus (7-time Women’s Champion)

It's interesting to note that Fabulous Moolah might have had several title reigns with the old-school Women's title but WWE never acknowledge that as accurate title changes aren't available.

This makes the company mention Trish Stratus, to be one with the most number of championship reigns with the modern-day Women's Title.

Being a trailblazer, she achieved those reigns at a time when WWE mostly had to offer pillow or lingerie fights. Despite that Lita and Trish once main-evented Raw. Plus, Trish had also won the Men's Division Hardcore Title, once.

Charlotte Flair (13-time Women’s Champion)

Charlotte Flair was born to carry the legacy left by her father Ric Flair if not she would surpass, it one day. No other women in the history of professional wrestling have clinched so many championships, like her.

Flair was the last Divas Champion and the inaugural Raw Women's Champion, which at that time was known as the WWE Women's Championship.

She is also the only woman to have held all the below-mentioned titles along with the Women's tag team titles to be the standard-bearer of the female roster of WWE.

NXT Women's Championship (2 times)

WWE Divas Championship (1 time)

Raw Women's Championship (4 times)

SmackDown Women's Championship (5 times)

