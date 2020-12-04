Top 5 main-event contender matches for WWE Wrestlemania 37

As we inch closer to the final Big-Four PPV of this year, murmurings have already begun about the 2021 Royal Rumble which by default leads to the Road to WrestleMania. Several superstars from both RAW and SmackDown are trying to break into the scene at this crucial time of the year. Bookies have their choices indicating which two superstars could steal the spotlight.

As seen on Sky Bet, the betting odds for potential WrestleMania 37 main event matches, have been released. In terms of the odds, the current favorite match to go down at the end of the card would be Roman Reigns vs Big E, standing at 3/1.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks vs Bayley stands second at 9/2 despite their recently culminated feud while Randy Orton vs Edge is in the third spot with 5/1 odds.

At a glance, the top 5 contenders for WrestleMania 37 main event match are:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Big E (3/1)

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (9/2)

3. Randy Orton vs. Edge (5/1)

4. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock (6/1)

5. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (12/1)

Roman Reigns is having the best phase of his WWE career, right now while Big E has recently transitioned into a singles competitor. WWE apparently wants him to be an established solo performer and it's very much possible that they end up main-eventing WrestleMania 37.

Rumours also have it that the current plan for Big E is to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 match and then challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship. Plans can obviously change, but the possibility is high that the Tribal Chief will receive a record 5th WrestleMania main event match of his career.

On a related note, Wrestlingnews.co reported Vince McMahon is planning to do the much-anticipated Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 37, possibly in the main event of the show.

“Vince is hoping for Becky to be back in January or February to start the one on one feud with Ronda."

There's no certainty of this match as Becky is out of action due to pregnancy reasons. She is due to give birth in December and isn't expected to be back in WWE at least until February. As for Rousey, who is also absent from WWE TV, has just begun training in the ring because she perhaps has an assignment at WrestleMania 37.