Top champion from WWE Raw injured; Wrestlemania plan in jeopardy?

Asuka took one pretty stiff kick to the face during last week’s episode. In a regular tag team match, the final moments saw Asuka lock an armbar on Jax, but Shayna Baszler connected with a hard kick to her face to incur more damage.

This resulted in the Empress of Tomorrow lose one of her teeth and she was seen in a lot of pain. It primarily appeared that a couple of week’s absence will be enough to heal her up. But now it seems like she is dealing with a concussion.

There is a difference between injured and concussed state for WWE Superstars. The company has dealt with several lawsuits regarding the latter situation and hence they implemented some unique protocols to keep themselves safe.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka may have suffered a injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler during last night’s #WWERaw.



Asuka took a stiff kick from Baszler, and it hit Asuka directly in the mouth causing her to lose a tooth.



(via @Kanacityes) pic.twitter.com/EAH2ifQxby — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) February 24, 2021

So until and unless Asuka is thoroughly examined and gets cleared by the medical team of the WWE, she won’t be back in action. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that “probably” the three-time champion got a concussion.

Meltzer said Baszler took a hard shot directed to her face from a shorter distance, resulting in the critical condition. Plus, WWE has highlighted her injury this week to hint that her status might be serious.

“She probably got a concussion, too. I’m relatively certain she got a concussion because when nobody says it, that’s usually what it means.” (Transcription by Ringside News)

Asuka did not appear on the past edition of WWE RAW as expected. A clip was shown to point out how the injury happened as her tooth went flying after receiving the kick from one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, as seen in the video package. But there could be more revelation in that footage than what we see in our eyes.

Charlotte Flair cut a promo in her absence demanding a shot at the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania. As per earlier reports by WWFOldSchool, a multi-person title defense was supposed to be booked for Asuka against Flair and Rhea Ripley. But for that to happen, the champion first needs to return from the reported injury.

Flair vs Asuka in a one-on-one encounter was also rumoured for FastLane 2021 which seems to be in jeopardy as well. The previous title match at Elimination Chamber PPV was also nixed due to Lacey Evans’ pregnant condition. At this point, WWE might be in need of some more time to decide about the title picture when it comes to the Show of Shows.