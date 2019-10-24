Top feuds revealed for WWE SmackDown following 2019 Draft

The female roster is also in safe hands as the women’s champion Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks will be there to take care of things in the Blue brand.

Another top pick for the SmackDown brand was the “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman who is looking forward to a big match next Thursday night.

Strowman will face Boxing Champion Tyson Fury in a singles match in the co-main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2019 PPV, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on October 31st.

This would be a one-off feud that comes to an end at this PPV night. Strowman is most likely to end up with a loss to keep the undefeated streak intact for the heavyweight boxer, Fury.

WWE will then hand Braun Strowman a title offer to compensate his recent big losses (Strowman also lost via clean pinfall to Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions) by arranging a big feud on SmackDown. The future bookings of WWE Live Events hint the upcoming storylines which show the monster may be going back to the title picture, soon.

Braun Strowman is now being advertised to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship at a WWE Super Show Live Event in Mexico City on November 30.

Reports claim that the challenger will finally win the first singles title of his career by the end of this feud. It also wipes out the chances of seeing Roman Reigns being involved in a rivalry against Nakamura after last week’s matchup between the pair.

The storylines, as well as the same Mexico Supershow, confirms that he will be in a feud against King Corbin for the upcoming weeks on SmackDown.

Elsewhere, Cain Velasquez is unlikely to pick up the WWE Championship in his debut match against Brock Lesnar. Hence, he will compete against two top Raw superstars as a free agent teaming up with Rey Mysterio. Here’s the match card for the supershow,

– Steel Cage Match Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

– Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio vs. Drew McIntyre and Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

– Relevos Australianos Rules: Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The OC (United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

– Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

There is no update on who Brock Lesnar will feud with for his WWE Championship after he ends his short feud in WWE with Velasquez. As for the female roster, the SmackDown women’s champion Bayley has already received a new number one contender in Nikki Cross. So it’s only a matter of time that these two will lock horns for the title.