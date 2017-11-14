Truth Behind WWE superstar Jinder Mahal's Nationality

Bengaluru, November 14: World Wrestling Entertainment is scripted to be an entertainment based show to delight the live audience and viewers at home. However, the people who are not much aware of this takes the pro-wrestling and the story-lines it previews as real.

WWE has always been the best and always stayed on the top by taking advantage of every little fact it could find about its wrestler and it sometimes could be so deceitful that people will believe it to be true.

Speaking of which, did you know Yuvraj Singh Dhesi or best known as Jinder Mahal is a Canadian wrestler!

The fact that he has parents of Indian origin and he speaks Punjabi so fluently makes anyone believe, as portrayed in WWE, an Indian Wrestler.

This Indo-Canadian professional wrestler stands 6 ft 5 inches tall with nationality being Canadian and when he made his try out for WWE's developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling, he wore the virtue of Punjabi gimmick and certainly, those promos made him stand out.

Recent events made the "Modern Day Maharaja" to step down from the championship reign and would it be that, WWE don't want to reveal his real nationality to Indians fans? Anyhow, on 9th of Dec'17, Indians can witness WWE at New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.