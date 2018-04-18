Undertaker vs. Rusev reinstated for WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

The primary reason for that is because 'Rusev Day' is on fire, right now. Despite the Undertaker being a dream opponent for everyone in the locker room, he did not want to get squashed by him, as it would harm his status on the roster. Furthermore, it was a 'casket match' which was a tailor-made match for the Deadman.

So, Chris Jericho was scheduled to make his return to the WWE. He was announced as the replacement of Rusev in the earlier announced match. But, now, the Bulgarian Brute has agreed to compete in the match and it has been reinstated. A promotional vignette was also released about the same via social media.

WWE.com confirmed the match with the following comments,

“Rusev is a world-class Superstar, but does he have what it takes to overcome The Undertaker at his own game? Find out which of the two iconic Superstars will walk out and which will be carried out in a casket at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST. The event streams live on the award-winning WWE Network with a tune-in time of 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.”

This flip-flop in the match card for a PPV kind of night was certainly not expected from WWE. Hence, they used Rusev's wife Lana in a storyline situation to address the matter. They made her tweet that she refused to let her husband compete in a casket match which he has never contested before.

In a second tweet, Lana noted that she toowants to take things under consideration. After consulting with the WWE officials, she stated she doesn't have issues with the match any longer. So, as per the permissions granted by the Ravishing Russian, the match has been added to Greatest Royal Rumble, once again.

After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2018

The reality is very different, however as Rusev is said to have faced a lot of backstage heat for refusing a match against the mighty Undertaker. With the latter one's wife also getting stick on social media, things did take a nasty turn. Even Rusev's career was in jeopardy due to this. For now, he might have made it up by agreeing to this first-time contest against The Phenom.