Update on John Cena’s match at WWE Live Event in China

Meanwhile, a one-off night was reserved for him three weeks later in Saudi Arabia, where he featured in a matchup against Triple H in an entertaining bout and this was his last televised match where he picked up a huge win.

After the Saudi Arabia event, no WWE shows or events advertised him throughout the summer. But, he was still in the news as a trending topic on the internet courtesy of his personal life. A lot of drama unfolded between him and his fiancee, Nikki Bella and the dream couple officially split last month.

Although he has missed a lot of events, WWE has now enlisted John Cena for the live event in China, where he has a wide fanbase. The announcement from WWE confirmed that John Cena will compete in the house show on September 1 in Shanghai, China.

And now, the question remains if the franchise player of the WWE will be back onboard on Monday Night Raw full time after that or it's just another part of his sporadic appearances. WWE has not shed any light on it, but a reliable source revealed the capacity in which John Cena will be involved in the China house show of the WWE Raw roster.

PWInsider.com reported that John Cena will be performing in a huge tag team match on that night and the superstar himself has also posted a cryptic tweet a few days ago about September 1 event. It had the '6th move of doom' written on it to hint the same. A six-man tag team match is what he was trying to signify with it.

John Cena will team up with Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to take on Constable Baron Corbin, Elias, and Jinder Mahal. This might turn out to be the main event of this special live event. It's also worth noting that Ronda Rousey will also make her debut in China in a yet to be confirmed match.

Some other matches have also been confirmed for the upcoming show where Roman Reigns is set to take on Braun Strowman, while Seth Rollins will compete against Dolph Ziggler and Titus Worldwide would continue their rivalry against The Revival.

After the China live event, John Cena will make an appearance at the Australian Super Show-Down on October 6, where he will be part of another tag team match against a former bitter rival, Kevin Owens, and Elias. This is the same night where Undertaker and Triple H will engage in one last battle. The night from Melbourne Cricket Ground might turn out to be the biggest live event in the history of the WWE.