Update on Randy Orton vs WWE Hall of Famer Edge part III

Unfortunately for Edge, it appeared to be a bitter experience as he was blind-sided with a low blow from his opponent that caused him the big loss. Additionally, he tore up his triceps while receiving an RKO in the match that should keep him out of action for months to follow. In general, such injury could cost 6-8 months of action.

With that being said, the expectation was that Edge’s shortcoming in his first pure 'straight-up wrestling' match over nine years, has marked the end of his feud against Randy Orton. But that's not the case as WWE is still dragging the angle by involving Christian into it. Orton punted into the head of Edge’s best friend to escalate the rivalry and now there will be fallouts.

It is being assumed that WWE could just be playing with a storyline injury angle which may not be of a bigger extent. Rumours fuelled over the past few weeks about this kayfabe injury as the 11-time world champion himself provided an update by posting graphic surgery photos.

Despite that, Edge is expected to make a comeback, much sooner than expected to re-engage in this ongoing program. Randy Orton vs Edge part III should go down at SummerSlam as one of the headliners of the August show since WWE hasn't put a halt in the storyline due to Edge’s injury.

If the expected return may not happen in the summer, then the two bitter rivals are likely to go at it by the 2020 fall that should be a marquee feud for the post-Summerslam phase. The significant part is Orton’s sadistic activities have awakened the piranha-like attitude of the Ultimate Opportunist who is now looking back to strike.

As seen on a promo thrown by the legendary superstar on Raw, his previous vicious persona was reincarnated following Backlash. Orton helped waking up that side of Edge where he'd sink to any level to get what he wants. He doesn't care about getting a 'wrestling match' anymore but rather wants to 'embarrass and emasculate' Orton. He also mentioned Orton's family life is going to be affected from now on.

In short, the Rated R Superstar should be back on WWE TV with his cunning antics in no time. He would be a way better player than just a man who was happy to be back in the wrestling business. The Apex Predator will have to be aware of the Master Manipulator as he gears for a match against Big Show at Extreme Rules.

The World's Largest Athlete will work as a stop-gap opponent for Randy Orton while Edge stays sidelined due to the injury. If the latter can't be back within SummerSlam then Orton will go after the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Or else, his former Rated-RKO partner will be waiting down the line with a vengeance in mind.