Update on Roman Reigns' injury status post WWE TLC PPV

Undoubtedly, the best match of the final pay-per-view of the year in the WWE calendar was delivered by The Head of the Table who retained the WWE Universal Title by defeating Kevin Owens. But in the process, he took a brutal beatdown as his challenger was ready to 'die trying' to take the title away.

The Prizefighter did not go light on Roman Reigns at the ThunderDome, this past Sunday night that left an injury rumour roaming around the internet. There was a point when Reigns missed a Spear attempt in full gear and crashed through the barriers. While some think that he was injured doing that spot, some believe that he’s already working with injuries.

According to Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was indeed seen “favoring his shoulder” during his match against Kevin Owens but they were told that he’s doing just fine. He didn't have much problems when he came through the curtain, once the match was over. This was also mentioned as a situation that one shouldn't worry about. The flagbearer of SmackDown is going to be okay if he already isn't.

The source also wanted to gather some information about the speculation of Reigns working hurt. The reply they received was: “Roman’s just good at his job.” So, he was selling that hurt shoulder at TLC and making everyone believe that he was injured, legit.

Moreover, WWE has already booked him in another title match, proving that he is good to go. A big bout will be the main event of the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX where the WWE Universal Champion will once again defend his title against Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage.

This re-match happens after Reigns successfully defended his title over Owens in a hellacious TLC Match at WWE TLC but it was a two-on-one affair with constant interferences from Jey Uso. So the Steel Cage will prohibit any sort of interferences from either Uso or Paul Heyman.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Roman Reigns is going to be the only top heel of the SmackDown roster. Hence, he's unlikely to drop his belt to Owens or anyone else until at least, WrestleMania 37.