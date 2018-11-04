Update on Triple H injury and Shawn Michaels future after WWE Crown Jewel

However, the good news didn't last long for DX fans after Crown Jewel ended. Triple H suffered a serious injury as per the updates from WWE. He was going back and forth with Kane in the tag team match. At one point, the Big Red Machine dumped him onto the floor and Triple H looked visibly injured.

The commentators guessed that it was perhaps a midsection injury. Later, a diagnosis declared that The Game has torn pectoral muscle. To repair the same, he has to go under the knives, as early as possible. Here’s the update from WWE.com on this matter,

“During the epic showdown between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H sustained what appears to be a torn pectoral muscle, WWE.com has learned. As a result, The Game plans to return to the United States this week to undergo surgical repair.”

It will be good for Triple H to undergo the surgery without any delay. He usually performs in big events like Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania. Beginning of 2019 will also kick things off for the biggest event of the year. We hope that WWE COO will heal up by that time as the creative team will be in need of him during that time-span.

Shawn Michaels was also supposed to feature in some big matchups at shows like Survivor Series or Royal Rumble. But going by his words following Crown Jewel, it is unlikely that we could see him perform in the upcoming shows. During an interview with WWE.com, HBK confirmed that he will be happy to go back into retirement.

The fact that he could go back to his original position of training the young generation at Performance Center makes him happy. Here are his quotes from the interview, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"This whole day I've been anxious, and nervous, and everything else. But once I got in there with everybody, it was fun, it was comfortable. I felt... did a few things, get a little warm, and you forget how tough this is on your body. I'll be feeling it for the next several days and it'll be a very good reminder of why I didn't do it for 8 years. And why I'm not going to do it again if I can possibly help it."

With that being said, we should not expect to see Shawn Michaels back inside the ring for a long time. He might not be willing to compete in more matches except for Wrestlemania 35. A rematch against The Undertaker is said to be in works between these two.