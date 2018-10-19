Is Sasha Banks unhappy with the WWE after recent injury?

Thankfully, WWE might have finally given an indication that Sasha Banks is doing okay and will be in action, sooner than expected. Future listing for live events included her from the WWE Raw division which hinted about her return. The significant part is that these will happen before Evolution PPV event and that ensures that she will be part of the show.

As per a report of wrestlingINC.com, WWE has enlisted Sasha Banks for a house show on October 20th in Portland, Maine. She will also appear in the WWE Supershow that Saturday in her hometown of Boston. Plus, her name has now been enlisted for the next edition of Monday Night Raw which will take place in Providence, Rhode Island.

We need to add that the next edition will be the go-home edition of WWE Raw for the Evolution PPV event. This indicates that the creative team definitely wants to utilize her for the all-women PPV event. This is mandatory as she has been one of the most valuable performers for the women's revolution.

There is also some speculation regarding Sasha Banks' unhappiness with the WWE for not booking her in a match at Evolution. Dream matches with Trish Stratus or Lita are not possible now as they have already been booked. Sasha might have wanted to compete against them and may have been furious for not getting them as opponents.

So, according to Joe Peisich and the Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast, Sasha Banks might have demanded a break from WWE rather than an injury preventing her. Here are quotes from the source, (via Ringside News),

“What’s going on with Sasha Banks? Did Sasha Banks pull a Shawn Michaels and take her ball and go home? I have heard, I can’t confirm because the only person that can confirm it is Sasha and I haven’t talked to her but I have heard that she just needed a break. A mental break or whatever. She just needed a break. What does that mean? I don’t know. How are the other ladies looking at that, I have no idea but she needed a break and all that.”

The Boss has been not involved in any storyline since September 21 as she and Alexa Bliss were sidelined at the same time. The latter one was dealing with a minor injury and is now back preparing for a tag team match at Evolution. Sasha's status is still unknown, especially after going through the above quotes. We hope that she will be back onboard wiping out the differences against the officials if any.