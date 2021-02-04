Updated bracket of WWE NXT Men and Women's Dusty Classic; Finale set for TakeOver

The quarterfinals finished, last night where Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) to advance to the semi-finals. The main event match of the night then witnessed Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeat The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) to secure their spots on the semis.

Next Wednesday, WWE NXT will present the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home episode which will wrap up the semifinals with the winners advancing to the finals set for the PPV event. The lineups will feature Legado del Fantasma vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter), plus Ciampa and Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson).

Check out the updated bracket for Men’s Dusty Classic bracket:

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango)

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* Kushida and Leon Ruff defeated The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) defeated Ever-Rise (Matt Martel, Chase Parker)

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE

* MSK (Wes Carter, Nash Lee) defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Curt Stallion and August Grey

* Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)

QUARTERFINALS

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated The Undisputed Era

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Leon Ruff

QUARTERFINALS

* MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Legado del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party

SEMIFINALS set for FEBRUARY 10 NXT episode

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

SEMIFINALS set for FEBRUARY 10 NXT episode

* MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

FINALS set for TakeOver on February 14

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher or The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK or Legado del Fantasma

The finals of the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have also been officially announced for the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” PPV. The winner determinant match will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez face the winners of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell).

Last night’s NXT episode saw Kai and Gonzalez advance to the finals by defeating Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter). Catanzaro was willing to risk it all with a wild jump off the ringside light structure to take out both her opponents. But they eventually regrouped and crushed Catanzaro with a vicious power slam to secure their spot to the Women’s Dusty Cup Finals.

Next week, the final episode of NXT before TakeOver will feature the second semi-final where Moon and Blackheart will compete against LeRae and Hartwell for the other spot available in the finale.

Check out the updated Women’s Dusty Classic bracket:

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE

* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE

* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm

* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

SEMI-FINALS

* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Team Ninja

SEMI-FINALS set for FEBRUARY 10 NXT episode

* The Way vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

FINALS set for TakeOver on February 14

* The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Love is in the air — and vengeance isn't far behind...#NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day is set for Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 E/4 P on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/ATKFXByRbn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2021

As confirmed by WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will air, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday, February 14 on the WWE Network. The updated card stands as follows:

NXT Title Match: Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match: Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon