Veteran Bobby Lashley becomes new WWE Champion on Raw

In the previously announced main event of WWE’s flagship show, The Dominator captured the most prestigious belt by defeating The Miz via submission.

This title match was used to hype up last night's show for a week. It was announced that the title bout would open the second hour of RAW but The Miz said he was unable to perform due to some sort of sickness and needed some more time. So, the match schedule was postponed by an hour.

As per instructions from Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce, the match was ordered to take place at 10 PM ET. This time around, The Miz ended the match via a count-out by opting to walk away from the ring. Lashley was irate about the unfair display by the champion and filed a complaint to junior McMahon.

The authority figure then threatened to strip Miz of the WWE Title and give it to Lashley if he didn’t properly defend the belt in the main event. Before the match began, Shane came out and added the Lumberjack Match stipulation as members of RAW roster assembled at ringside to prevent the champion from stepping out of the ring.

Bobby Lashley toyed with The Miz in a quick match. He hit a Spinebuster and sent his opponent outside the ring to get beaten up by the Lumberjack. The All-Mighty then easily applied the Hurt Lock submission to force The Miz to tap out. Lashley punished Miz for a little more time before finally celebrating with the WWE Championship belt.

This victory kick starts the first WWE Title reign of Bobby Lashley culminating his well-protected run on Raw over the past six months. Meanwhile, The Miz dropped the belt within just eight days of winning it at last Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view by cashing in his Money In the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre.

It should also be noted that Bobby Lashley is the second only black man in history to win the WWE Championship. (Kofi Kingston was the first one to do so in 2019) As of now, the plan for him is to defend the belt at WrestleMania 37. Reports from WrestleVotes suggest that Lashley is scheduled to be in the title match at the Show of Shows and so is Drew McIntyre.

So the assumption is that Bobby Lashley will put his title on the line against the King of Claymore Country in one of the main events of WrestleMania 37. WWE wants to give McIntyre his third WWE Championship win in front of actual fans in attendance as he didn't have that opportunity on two earlier occasions.