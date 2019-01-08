Why Becky Lynch should win WWE 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble match?

Most of the fans think that Becky Lynch should have received some more time to prove her potential as the champion. She missed almost a month of action due to a concussion which could have extended the championship run. But Asuka dethroned her in a historic match to pick up her maiden title on the main roster.

Ronda Rousey's interference was the sole reason why Becky Lynch had to lose the title. This makes the scenario wide and open as we move forward to Royal Rumble. Fans might be upset about 'The Man' losing the title but they should look at the bigger picture. With the title around her waist, she could have never made it to the women's Royal Rumble match.

Now she is free from the title and can enter the prestigious battle royal. Since the bad blood against Ronda Rousey is present, the storyline automatically makes Becky Lynch the favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble. She would then go on to challenge the WWE Raw women's champion at Wrestlemania.

This is the only way how two superstars from different brands can take on against each other at the biggest stage of them all. (considering that Ronda Rousey will not drop her championship until Wrestlemania 35) This match needs to happen at the grandest stage of them all, as per fans' demand. Letting Lynch winning the Rumble match seems the only way to do this.

This would be similar to how Asuka won the Royal Rumble from Raw and chose Charlotte Flair from Smackdown at Wrestlemania 34. Speaking of this, Charlotte owes a rematch against Ronda Rousey, too. This should happen either on January 27 or could make the WWE Raw women's championship match a triple threat at 'Mania.

This would be an ideal women's main event at Wrestlemania 35 from WWE's perspective. But fans may not like the idea of Charlotte Flair stealing the spotlight from Becky Lynch, again. She deserves a one-on-one match against 'the baddest woman on the planet'. If Rousey chooses to leave the WWE following Wrestlemania then a singles contest between these two will not happen, ever. So WWE should sanction this match on April 7th to quench the thirst of the WWE Universe.