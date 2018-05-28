Why did WWE name Paige as the Smackdown General Manager?

Meanwhile, WWE has found a proper role for her on Smackdown Live. Paige has always been considered to be one of the most popular female superstars of this generation. Plus, her contract with the company runs until next year which is why it was hard for the officials to release her suddenly.

Apart from this, there is one more reason for keeping Paige on TV. A movie based on her life will soon be released by the WWE. The film is produced by The Rock's production house and WWE, it is named Fighting with my Family. As per the recent reports, this is the sole reason for her to stay on in the WWE.

It was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that making Paige the general manager of Smackdown Live will keep her relevant on the roster. Be it an off-screen role, seeing her on TV, every week will definitely not erase her from public memory. Hence, instant decision was made on her role in the company.

The upcoming movie will deal with the roller-coaster ride that the youngest Divas Champion in the history of the WWE has had in her personal life. She belongs to a family that has dealt with wrestling, throughout their life. The public will definitely like to see her interesting journey, on-screen.

Here're some excerpts of the movie, courtesy stillrealtous.com,

“Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Raya, and son Zak scrape a living together wrestling in tiny venues. When Raya and Zak get the chance to audition for the WWE, they learn that becoming superstars demand more than they ever dreamed possible.”

WWE does value her as the bright talent that she is. This is why she is the only one in the WWE to have held the NXT women's and Divas title, at the same time. Her presence on Smackdown Live will also boost the ratings of the Tuesday Night show. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in early 2019.