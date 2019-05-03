Why WWE booked Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles dream match at MITB 2019?

Some earlier reports stated that Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles will be the lineup for PPVs like either next Wrestlemania or Summerslam. These two are not only the most technical in-ring competitors but also the show-runners of Monday Night Raw in the absence of Roman Reigns. So we definitely did not expect to witness the match so early.

Now there is report out on why WWE has pulled the trigger for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins feud at Money in the Bank. Apparently, low ticket sales is the biggest reason to push WWE to book the most attractive match from the flagship show so early. Vince McMahon seems hell-bent to deliver a successful show following Wrestlemania 35 with this main-event attraction.

As noted by The Dirty Sheets, tickets for Money in the Bank has been barely moving ever since WWE released them. The pay-per-view is set for May 19th and there are still tons of tickets to be sold. So WWE had to create something big to force the audience to invest. Hence they made Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles official even before anyone could have anticipated this.

Meanwhile, WWE will have to deal with another major problem on the day of Money in the Bank 2019 edition. The pay-per-view will emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on the day of the final-ever episode for Game of Thrones. This is said to be the main reason that could keep the fans away from attending the event.

Additionally, the worldwide craze for The Avengers: Endgame has also been the cause behind a decline in ticket sales for the post-Wrestlemania PPV. WWE officials are monitoring the situation and observing whether there's any improvement in ticket sales. They are trying to put up a stacked match card for Money in the Bank. Shane McMahon vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage Match was made official to attract more audience. More matches could be in the pipeline to sell out the upcoming pay-per-view event in the next few weeks.