Will Brock Lesnar be available for WWE Summerslam?

Meanwhile, his hiatus from WWE TV has continued for the last couple of months. This led to speculation that he is UFC-bound, this summer. WWE recently released the superstars list for the Super-Show-Down in MCG, Australia and there is no mention of Lesnar's name in it. This is a big hint that the current champion will not be available during fall this year.

The speculations was further fuelled after a contract negotiation issue was disclosed by the GM on WWE Raw. Kurt Angle gave an update on Lesnar’s current status. Instead of disclosing the next appearance of the beast incarnate, he spoke about a potential dispute in the contract between the two parties. This means there will be doubts about the Universal Championship match at Summerslam.

But some reliable sources state that Brock Lesnar will still be the marquee attraction for the biggest event of the summer. This 'contract negotiation’ is just a storyline angle to add hype to the upcoming championship match. Furthermore, it might be the only way to keep the champion’s name relevant during his absence.

WrestleVotes also backed these claims and confirmed that The Conqueror is ready to hunt down someone at Summerslam PPV,

“Lot of false rumblings circulating about Brock Lesnar & SummerSlam. Unless something is seriously wrong between the two parties, he’ll be working the event, and I haven’t heard that to be the case. It's storyline at this point. Brock will be in Brooklyn.”

This particular PPV event has always been the playground for the beast. For the past four years, WWE has used Brock Lesnar in the main event of the second largest PPV event of the year. The tradition is likely to continue for a fifth straight year. The biggest box-office attraction should return on WWE Raw either tonight or in a few days to promote his next match.