Wrestlemania 38: Three major matches to receive update on WWE Raw

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes has long been rumoured to be in the mix for WrestleMania 38 as officials want him to book against top Raw Superstar Seth Rollins in a singles contest.

With Raw taking place in Jacksonville, this week, WWE would obviously want Cody onboard as he has wrestled a majority of his matches at Daily’s Place in this city over the past three years as part of the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, Cody’s WrestleMania status will be clear after tonight’s Raw in Jacksonville. A deal between WWE and Cody is not finalized at this point but you never how things are going to change within a few hours in the company.

While asking about The American Nightmare’s status, a tenured member of the creative team told Ringside News that “no one has been talking about it.”

They were additionally told that “Vince makes decisions on RAW, tells Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey and John Laurinaitis” which is the reason, the rest of the creative team stays in the dark. This is also the reason why “RAW is in the worst mess it’s ever been”.

Speaking of Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman & CEO is also speculated to make an in-ring return against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

He hasn’t been involved in the storyline perspective but that should change, this week as Wrestling Observer reports that Vinnie Mac is still expected to be a part of this program.

At this point, Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee is officially booked on Wrestlemania 38 match card but Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net mentioned that Vince is most likely to step in the ring after almost a decade against McAfee even though he is a 76-year-old person.

In more news, WWE Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair was also reportedly in jeopardy after the champion posted a photo of herself from a hospital and cited reasons for getting injured by the challenger.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter later confirmed that Becky Lynch was indeed dealing with some sort of eye injury which is why WWE kept her out of action for the past few days. She also missed last week’s Raw in Cleveland, Ohio.

The good thing is that Big Time Becks is back on the road. She teamed up with Queen Zelina, Carmella, and Doudrop against Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley during this past weekend’s house show from Columbus, Georgia.

In more update to the situation, Becky is set to appear on this week’s episode of Raw, as per the confirmations from The Observer. With that return, the ongoing feud against Belair over the Raw Women’s Title should get intensified.