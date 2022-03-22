Wrestlemania 38: WWE changes two top matches; Next week’s Raw card announced

As per the latest announcement made by WWE, the match will now feature Team RK-Bro - Randy Orton and Riddle defending against two teams – The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and the former champions Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable).

The match was originally announced to be The Profits vs. Team RK-Bro, but the former champions attacked these two teams last week and became successful in getting themselves added to the title match that has also been confirmed to take place on the Night Two of WrestleMania 38 or WrestleMania Sunday.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

The Fatal-4-Way contest for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was previously announced for Night Two of Wrestlemania 38. But it is no longer assigned to a night as of this writing. Interestingly, this match is listed for Friday (the day of Wrestlemania Smackdown) or Saturday.This match will see Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega defending against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Natalya and Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. In addition, Edge vs. AJ Styles has also been removed from Wrestlemania Sunday and the match is yet to be assigned on a night.WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card is given below:Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik MysterioDrew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron CorbinKevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve AustinWWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman ReignsThe Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami ZaynPat McAfee vs. Austin TheoryShayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)The final Raw before WrestleMania 38 will take place next Monday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’s been announced that both the WWE and Universal Champions, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be onboard for that show, possibly to feature in one last face-off before colliding at 'Mania.Legendary Rey Mysterio will be in action on the upcoming night while a huge eight-man women’s tag team match will also go down. The current card for the March 28 edition of Raw goes as follows:* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.