English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wrestlemania 38: WWE changes two top matches; Next week’s Raw card announced

By
Two Wrestlemania 38 main-eventers appearing on Raw, next week (image courtesy Twitter)
Two Wrestlemania 38 main-eventers appearing on Raw, next week (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, March 22: Proving the speculations true, Otis and Chad Gable have been added to the Raw Tag Team Titles match set for WrestleMania 38 to convert it to a Triple Threat contest.

As per the latest announcement made by WWE, the match will now feature Team RK-Bro - Randy Orton and Riddle defending against two teams – The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and the former champions Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable).

The match was originally announced to be The Profits vs. Team RK-Bro, but the former champions attacked these two teams last week and became successful in getting themselves added to the title match that has also been confirmed to take place on the Night Two of WrestleMania 38 or WrestleMania Sunday.



The Fatal-4-Way contest for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was previously announced for Night Two of Wrestlemania 38. But it is no longer assigned to a night as of this writing. Interestingly, this match is listed for Friday (the day of Wrestlemania Smackdown) or Saturday.

This match will see Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega defending against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Natalya and Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. In addition, Edge vs. AJ Styles has also been removed from Wrestlemania Sunday and the match is yet to be assigned on a night.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card is given below:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY - APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles


The final Raw before WrestleMania 38 will take place next Monday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’s been announced that both the WWE and Universal Champions, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be onboard for that show, possibly to feature in one last face-off before colliding at 'Mania.

Legendary Rey Mysterio will be in action on the upcoming night while a huge eight-man women’s tag team match will also go down. The current card for the March 28 edition of Raw goes as follows:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.
Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments