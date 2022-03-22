Wrestlemania 38: WWE changes two top matches; Next week’s Raw card announced

As
per
the
latest
announcement
made
by
WWE,
the
match
will
now
feature
Team
RK-Bro
-
Randy
Orton
and
Riddle
defending
against
two
teams
–
The
Street
Profits
(Montez
Ford
and
Angelo
Dawkins)
and
the
former
champions
Alpha
Academy
(Otis
and
Chad
Gable).
The
match
was
originally
announced
to
be
The
Profits
vs.
Team
RK-Bro,
but
the
former
champions
attacked
these
two
teams
last
week
and
became
successful
in
getting
themselves
added
to
the
title
match
that
has
also
been
confirmed
to
take
place
on
the
Night
Two
of
WrestleMania
38
or
WrestleMania
Sunday.
The
Fatal-4-Way
contest
for
the
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Titles
was
previously
announced
for
Night
Two
of
Wrestlemania
38.
But
it
is
no
longer
assigned
to
a
night
as
of
this
writing.
Interestingly,
this
match
is
listed
for
Friday
(the
day
of
Wrestlemania
Smackdown)
or
Saturday.
This
match
will
see
Carmella
and
Queen
Zelina
Vega
defending
against
Sasha
Banks
and
Naomi,
Natalya
and
Sasha
Banks,
Liv
Morgan,
and
Rhea
Ripley.
In
addition,
Edge
vs.
AJ
Styles
has
also
been
removed
from
Wrestlemania
Sunday
and
the
match
is
yet
to
be
assigned
on
a
night.
WrestleMania
38
will
take
place
on
Saturday,
April
2,
and
Sunday,
April
3
at
the
AT&T
Stadium
in
Arlington,
Dallas,
Texas.
The
updated
card
is
given
below:
WRESTLEMANIA
SATURDAY
–
APRIL
2:
SmackDown
Women’s
Title
Match
Ronda
Rousey
vs.
Charlotte
Flair
(c)
RAW
Women’s
Title
Match
Bianca
Belair
vs.
Becky
Lynch
(c)
SmackDown
Tag
Team
Titles
Match
Shinsuke
Nakamura
and
Rick
Boogs
vs.
The
Usos
(c)
Logan
Paul
and
The
Miz
vs.
Rey
Mysterio
and
Dominik
Mysterio
Drew
McIntyre
vs.
Happy
Baron
Corbin
Kevin
Owens
hosts
The
KO
Show
with
special
guest
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Steve
Austin
WRESTLEMANIA
SUNDAY
-
APRIL
3:
Winner
Takes
All
Title
Unification
Match
WWE
Champion
Brock
Lesnar
vs.
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
Triple
Threat
for
the
RAW
Tag
Team
Titles
The
Street
Profits
vs.
Alpha
Academy
vs.
Randy
Orton
and
Riddle
(c)
Anything
Goes
Match
Johnny
Knoxville
vs.
Sami
Zayn
Pat
McAfee
vs.
Austin
Theory
CONFIRMED
MATCHES
TO
BE
ASSIGNED
A
NIGHT:
Fatal
4
Way
for
the
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Titles
Shayna
Baszler
and
Natalya
vs.
Liv
Morgan
and
Rhea
Ripley
vs.
Naomi
and
Sasha
Banks
vs.
Carmella
and
Queen
Zelina
Vega
(c)
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Edge
vs.
AJ
Styles
The
final
Raw
before
WrestleMania
38
will
take
place
next
Monday
from
the
PPG
Paints
Arena
in
Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania.
It’s
been
announced
that
both
the
WWE
and
Universal
Champions,
Brock
Lesnar
and
Roman
Reigns
will
be
onboard
for
that
show,
possibly
to
feature
in
one
last
face-off
before
colliding
at
'Mania.
Legendary
Rey
Mysterio
will
be
in
action
on
the
upcoming
night
while
a
huge
eight-man
women’s
tag
team
match
will
also
go
down.
The
current
card
for
the
March
28
edition
of
Raw
goes
as
follows:
*
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
and
WWE
Champion
Brock
Lesnar
to
appear
*
The
Miz
vs.
Rey
Mysterio
*
The
Street
Profits
vs.
Alpha
Academy
*
Sasha
Banks,
Naomi,
Liv
Morgan
and
Rhea
Ripley
vs.
Shayna
Baszler,
Natalya
and
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champions
Carmella
and
Queen
Zelina
Vega.
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed