Wrestlemania 38: WWE planning another Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns bout?

The program that originally began all the way six years ago, is still moving at full pace. If reports are any indications that these two highest-paid WWE athletes are set to feature in yet another high-octane collision at Wrestlemania.

As seen on the December 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returned from a storyline suspension and immediately made his presence felt in the title picture. He talked to WWE Official Sonya Deville and assured a title shot at WWE Day 1.

Then, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship was booked for the inaugural pay-per-view event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the Wrestling Observer, this upcoming match won’t be the end of their feud.

“Regarding Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event for Day 1, this is scheduled to be a multi-match series and this being one of the matches in the series.”

Moving one step ahead, The Observer also hinted that The Tribal Chief vs. The Beast Incarnate could also be the headliner for Wrestlemania 38.

Depending on the outcome at WWE Day, it’s very much possible that Brock Lesnar may end up winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in January to solidify yet another title bout against Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals.

“It is not going to be the last Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns match, obviously there is still a plan for WrestleMania. So, that’s the basic gist of it.”

As noted above, the two top WWE Superstars have wrestled each other in several big main event matches since 2015. You can check out the match outcomes as given below:

– WrestleMania 31 (Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract during the match, making it a Triple Threat. Rollins won)

– WrestleMania 34 (Brock Lesnar won)

– WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 (Brock Lesnar won)

– WWE SummerSlam 2018 (Roman Reigns won)

– WWE Crown Jewel 2021 (Roman Reigns won)

As you can see, both these two titans are basically even (2-2) when it comes to winning singles matches against each other. Hence, WWE Day 1 PPV match on January 1st can be considered as a rubber match between the two.

However, at least, one more encounter between them is expected to happen after the first WWE Network Specials of 2022.