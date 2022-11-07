WrestleMania 39: Spoiler on two Title Matches featuring top WWE Superstars

The Show of Shows will be hosted across two nights and will need an array of star powers for the WWE to stack things up on both nights. It appears that WWE has plans for the two above-mentioned superstars to get involved in top championship matches on separate nights.

According to the updates of Xero News, Becky Lynch will face Ronda Ronda Rousey on WrestleMania 39 Night One, possibly for the Smackdown Women's Championship while Charlotte Flair will face Bianca Belair on WrestleMania Night Two, possibly for the Raw Women's Championship.

While the lineups can alter in due course, it's inevitable that WWE has big plans reserved for the top attractions from their female roster heading into the Show of Shows. Hence, The Man and The Queen should be back by Royal Rumble 2023 to be a part of the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch suffered a tough loss at the hands of Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and also ruptured her shoulder on that night to get shelved from WWE programme. Upon comeback, she's likely to head to the blue brand and challenge Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Title.

WWE fans have long been waiting to see Big Time Becks colliding with The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a dream one-on-one encounter that's never happened in the past. However, two did feature in the first-ever All-Women Triple Threat WrestleMania Main Event match back in 2019.

As for Charlotte Flair, at the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event in May, she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship in an I Quit match to Ronda Rousey. She headed on a hiatus, after that due to personal reasons.

Xero News previously reported that Flair was expected to be back on TV by Extreme Rules but now it appears that WWE may hold the return until Survivor Series scheduled for later this month.

Appearing in recent interviews, the genetically superior athlete spoke of having unfinished business with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to tease the much-anticipated encounter.

Even, the EST of the WWE, herself noted that she's the only superstar who defeated three of the Four-Horsewomen of WWE (Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) but not Charlotte Flair to plant seeds of the upcoming massive feud around WrestleMania 39.