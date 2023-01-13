WWE-AEW merger seems possible amid HHH-Stephanie McMahon denials

Shad Khan and Tony Khan, the owners of All Elite Wrestling are the latest names in conversation to be "interested" in merging their own wrestling promotion with World Wrestling Entertainment - WWE.

A new report from CNBC quoted an anonymous AEW source who informed that the father-son duo owners of AEW are exploring the possibility of partnering "with a strategic media company to share the intellectual property while merging the wrestling leagues."

The report added that The Khans are "open to discussing a potential role for [Vince] McMahon" if and whether a WWE-AEW merger is to take place. However, it's "unclear what type of job McMahon would want with WWE after a sale."

It should be noted that Vince would still love to be in control of running creative things in the WWE even after selling his company and this is the reason why he is reportedly open to handing over his gigantic empire to Saudi Arabia.

As for AEW's interest in the potential blockbuster deal, CNBC believes such a merger is "a long shot" and that Vince may consider selling his multi-billion dollar corporation to the Khans "as a non-starter" since he has mainstream media companies lined up for a takeover.

The Khans currently own NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham FC along with All Elite Wrestling. Regarding the WWE deal, the report noted that The Khans are yet to initiate any sort of talks with McMahon or Nick Khan.

In the meantime, Khan, the WWE CEO reportedly met with high-ranking executives at Disney and ESPN Monday to possibly discuss a WWE sale while Stephanie McMahon and Triple H remain in opposition to such a decision.

A report from Axios mentioned that the power couple of the WWE is completely opposed to the idea of Vince McMahon selling the company. They have their own reasons to be in charge and Stephanie's resignation from the co-CEO position came as a consequence after the sale rumours began.

It's worth noting that the decision was taken even after Vince McMahon stated the following in a public address following his return to the Board of Directors.

"WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties or responsibilities."

Overall, the belief is that WWE could indeed be sold within the first six months of 2023 and currently the potential buyer's list stands as follows:

- Comcast

- FOX

- Disney

- Warner Bros. Discovery

- Netflix

- Amazon

- Endeavor Group Holdings

- Liberty Media

- Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

- The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions

- All Elite Wrestling owners Shad Khan and Tony Khan