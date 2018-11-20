WWE announce date and venue details for Survivor Series 2019

The 33rd annual Survivor Series will be hosted by the All-State Arena in Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois. WWE made the announcement through a press release via The Chicago Tribune. Thereafter the WWE Universe received more confirmations after a statement was released on the official website of the company.

"WWE is so proud of our relationship with our fans in Chicago," WWE Executive VP of Special Events John Saboor stated. "Allstate Arena, going back to when it was known as Rosemont Horizon, has been such an important partner of WWE, dating back to the '80s." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

All-State Arena will host the entire PPV weekend from November 22nd-25th. As always, there will be four shows during this timespan namely NXT TakeOver, Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown Live. Usually, a weekend begins with the NXT show followed by the main roster shows. But there will be changes in the schedule, next year.

Smackdown Live will move to Fox Sports in October 2019 and the show will take place on Friday Nights instead of Tuesdays. Hence Survivor Series weekend will kick-off with the Smackdown Live show on November 22. This will be followed by the NXT show and the PPV itself. Monday Night Raw will conclude the weekend schedule.

With this announcement, WWE has now confirmed locations of the big-four PPV shows in 2019. It goes as follows,

January 27: Royal Rumble - Chase Field Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

April 7: WrestleMania 35 - MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey

August 11: SummerSlam - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

November 24: Survivor Series - All-State Arena, Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois.

Survivor Series 2018 had three Wrestlemania caliber matches on the card courtesy of the Raw vs. Smackdown themed concept. We hope the same brand warfare will continue next year to come up with another such incredible show. The All-State Arena in Chicago is one of the most infamous WWE venues and will be a perfect host to the show.