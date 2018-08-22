WWE announce huge mixed tag team match for Hell in a Cell

The Miz kicked off Smackdown Live by attacking Daniel Bryan where it matters the most - the heart. He mocked him for losing the must-win match at Summerslam. Miz’s wife, Maryse also was by his side while blasting the former GM with the mic in hand.

They were actually out to host a mourning session for the loss. You could hardly believe that The Miz also intended to tell Bryan to retire. Soon, the man whom the words were meant for, came to the scene to rescue us from these disgustful comments. He continued to call the Miz a COWARD for his actions.

But, as per the Miz, the word 'COWARD’ would not be written in his record books. Daniel Bryan presented him with the title of “a wannabe Hollywood star cosplaying as a professional wrestler.” Maryse wanted to defend her husband and that is when Brie Bella’s music hit the arena. The younger Bella came out to slap the Miz.

Daniel Bryan sent The Miz out of the ring to give him the 'good news’. Smackdown general manager arranged another match at the Hell in a Cell PPV event. This time around, the leader of the YES nation will not be alone, though. Daniel Bryan will team up with Brie Bella to take on the team of The Miz and Maryse. Now that is an interesting matchup to generate attraction for the upcoming PPV event.

With Brie Bella in his corner, Daniel Bryan will have very little to worry about Maryse who always comes up with nasty antics to help her husband win. The Miz definitely knows that and tried to cancel the match. But Paige kept the match intact at Hell in a Cell. Later, WWE.com released this official statement to confirm the contest,

“At WWE Hell in a Cell, Daniel Bryan will team with his returning wife Brie Bella against the nefarious combination of The Miz his wife Maryse. Find out which husband and wife will be victorious at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sunday, Sept. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!”