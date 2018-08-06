WWE announce two more championship matches for Summerslam 2018

The general manager of the 205 Live show announced the next title defense for the Cruiserweight Champion at Summerslam. Drew Gulak will be the next challenger for Cedric Alexander who has held the title since Wrestlemania. A veteran name like Gulak can certainly turn out to be an acid test for the North Carolina-native.

Importance of this announcement is that the Cruiserweights are set to finally make a return to a WWE Network special event. The last time they were at a PPV show was at Wrestlemania. Triple H is in charge of this division and the WWE COO had barred them from competition at PPVs in order to protect the talents from over-exposure.

Nevertheless, the Cruiserweights are likely to set the tone of Summerslam with some lightning action as per WWE.com,

“As confirmed by 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, Alexander and Gulak will clash for the title at SummerSlam, marking Alexander’s biggest showcase since winning the championship at WrestleMania and the biggest opportunity yet for Gulak, who has long been bubbling under the surface as one of WWE’s most talented and fearsome grapplers.”

The other announced match will be contested for the United States title. Jeff Hardy will get another opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura who won the title at Extreme Rules PPV. The rematch took place on Smackdown Live which was again ruined by Randy Orton.

This is why Jeff Hardy is set to get a second chance for the title. Here is the official confirmation from the website,

“With so much turmoil surrounding the United States Championship rematch between the titleholder and one of the most extreme Superstars in WWE history, the WWE Universe is left asking just how much chaos awaits at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Moreover, will WWE’s Apex Predator once again look to play a painful role?”

However, the sudden announcement has surprised the WWE Universe. Randy Orton is in the hunt for Hardy ever since returning on the blue brand. Last week, he removed the face-paint of Hardy and threatened to 'erase the Charismatic Enigma'. So it was likely that he will be in the United States Championship picture, too.

But now The Viper has not been included in the Summerslam match card at all. WWE just can't let a bigger draw like him sit in the back at a special show like this. So we expect a change of announcement when Smackdown airs, this week.

The WWE.com phrase that Randy Orton "once again looks to play a painful role" for Jeff Hardy's championship regain attempt, emphasizes that a triple threat scenario is headed our way. The Apex Predator of the WWE is certainly looking forward to recapturing the title that he lost at Wrestlemania. If we're not so wrong, another opportunity awaits him at Summerslam.