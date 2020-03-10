WWE announce Undertaker-AJ Styles contract signing and two big returns

Edge's return on Monday Night Raw was the headliner for last night’s episode whereas more such big names were confirmed to make their comebacks in due course.

As seen on WWE Raw, AJ Styles appeared along with The OCs to vent out his frustration at what transpired on this past Sunday's Elimination Chamber as The Undertaker showed up and cost him the match against Aleister Black. Styles took shots at The Deadman and told him to not stick his nose where it does not belong.

"Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her."



😱 😱 😱 😱 😱@AJStylesOrg just went there. #Raw pic.twitter.com/skhZBHFKrx — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Then he went on to say that The Undertaker would have retired a long time ago if not for his wife, Michelle McCool, and her demands. Styles said, "Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her."

Later, The Phenomenal One continued the rant and called out the Deadman using his real-life name, Mark Callaway to issue a Wrestlemania challenge. The Undertaker will address these verbal jabs from his rumoured next opponent when he shows up on Raw.

WWE.com has officially announced that a contract signing segment for Undertaker vs AJ Styles will happen live on the March 16th episode of Raw which takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was earlier confirmed that Stone Cold Steve Austin will also be attending the show to celebrate the #316day.

Meanwhile, two more big announcements were made for this week’s Smackdown as two former champions are coming back. Paige and Jeff Hardy are set to appear this Friday night on FOX.

Jeff Hardy appeared on last week’s WWE Backstage to claim that he was cleared to return to action. He was out with a leg injury which he suffered last year shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. In addition to that, he had to deal with some personal setbacks as the police arrested him twice for DUI charges.

This led him to go into a patient rehab for the first time in his life. As it stands, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36, for charges related to the arrest. Before that, we expect to get an update on his wrestling career when the charismatic enigma shows up on Smackdown.

Also, one of the most popular female superstars in the history of WWE, Paige will make her first appearance since last October to confront Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley. There is no update on why WWE scheduled her for the appearance but her return was noted as a 'pivotal moment for the future of the blue brand’s Women’s Division.’ Perhaps, WWE will drop a bombshell announcement around the title held by Bayley for Wrestlemania 36.