WWE announces The Bloodline vs. The New Day & new Extreme Rules match

This comes as an attempt from WWE to counter the downfall of Raw TV viewership due to Monday Night Football programming.



The Bloodline faction would not be visiting the United Kingdom with the Smackdown roster, this coming week. This could be the reason that WWE has now booked them for Raw’s September 20th edition.



In the massive lineup, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on WWE’s flagship show to face The New Day – WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods in the six-man tag team match.





Big E made his final appearance on Smackdown, this week as an official blue brand roster member since he’s been traded to Raw after winning the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley, this past Monday night. E interrupted Roman Reigns and The Usos in a promo session which was further intervened by Finn Balor.This led to a tag team match where Balor and E defeated The Usos. E then confronted Paul Heyman, backstage warning about how Roman Reigns could lose the Universal Title to The Demon Finn Balor or Brock Lesnar at either Extreme Rules or Crown Jewel PPV, respectively.The Usos suddenly attacked E from behind and beat him around the backstage area. They taunted E while he was down, suggesting him go back to RAW. Roman Reigns then came walking by and led his cousins to somewhere else. After this segment, WWE announced the six-man match for Monday’s RAW.In more announcements from WWE, Liv Morgan vs. Carmella has been confirmed for Extreme Rules 2021. SmackDown on FOX witnessed Morgan and Toni Storm defeat Carmella and Zelina Vega via count-out after Carmella faked a broken nose injury following a nasty blow by Morgan.After the match, Morgan issued a challenge to Carmella for Extreme Rules and promised to make her look even uglier at the PPV.WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville later official confirmed Morgan vs. Carmella for the pay-per-view event during a segment in the trainer’s room. Vega declared that if Morgan wants Carmella at the upcoming show, then she will have to face her next Friday. WWE then confirmed Morgan vs. Vega for the go-home SmackDown episode.This will be the first-ever singles PPV match for Liv Morgan as the feud with Carmella continues. Carmella defeated Morgan on the June 4 SmackDown, but Morgan got her revenge by pinning Carmella on the June 11 and June 25 SmackDown episodes.WWE Extreme Rules 2021 will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match



“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match



Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)



SmackDown Women’s Title Match



Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match



Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)



SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match



The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)



Carmella vs. Liv Morgan