WWE announces The Bloodline vs. The New Day & new Extreme Rules match

Bengaluru, Sept. 18: Roman Reigns, his cousins alongside Special Counsel will make a special appearance on this upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.
This comes as an attempt from WWE to counter the downfall of Raw TV viewership due to Monday Night Football programming.
The Bloodline faction would not be visiting the United Kingdom with the Smackdown roster, this coming week. This could be the reason that WWE has now booked them for Raw’s September 20th edition.
In the massive lineup, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on WWE’s flagship show to face The New Day – WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods in the six-man tag team match.
THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! 😮@WWEBigE @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/rfSF7Y1SBq— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
IT'S ON at #ExtremeRules!@YaOnlyLivvOnce @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/gCHRQ2GkUX— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)
Carmella vs. Liv Morgan
