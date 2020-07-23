WWE's Becky Lynch gets into candid pregnancy conversation with Bella Twins

Former WWE Divas Champions, The Bella Twins have also been pregnant at the same time, who shared a candid conversation with the soon-to-be-mom on their YouTube channel.

Becky Lynch said she's been feeling sick and nauseous, all the way during her first trimester. She's attended all the gym sessions to stay in shape but she “can’t push anymore” with her workout. “You don’t know what’s going on so you worry about everything,” she added.

Becky Lynch admitted that she might have been “overly cautious about everything.” She lost a significant amount of weight during the first trimester as she wasn’t eating much. The MOM seemed to be very excited to get a chance to receive some extra sleeping nights after being on the road with WWE for the past several years.

The Bella Twins asked what was going through her mind while discovering her pregnancy. Becky Lynch responded with a candid and illustrated reply about the whole process of finding out about having a baby in her belly.

“I knew I wanted to have a baby before I was 35 and then I met Colby [Seth Rollins] and I was like, well this is perfect, this is my person. So this was always the plan. Originally I was like 'I’ll wait until I’m done wrestling and then I’ll have a family.’ Then I was like, 'wait, why do I have to do that? Guys don’t have to do that. Hell, I’ll just do it whenever the time feels right.'”

“So we started trying and I just thought it would take a long time, and it didn’t. It happened immediately. We were super lucky. So it happened before it was expected and I was still champ at the time. When we came back from WrestleMania I was feeling sick already and this was too early to take the test and then I got the early response ones which are the ones with the lines.

I took one and Colby didn’t even know I took it and one line popped up real quick, but I didn’t even read the instructions so I was like, 'oh negative line I’m so not pregnant’ and I threw it into the bin and then he came back from the gym that night and I took it out and I was like, 'wait, hang on there’s a second line here.'” (transcription by ringsidenews.com)

The couple then started Googling on how to get confirmed results about pregnancy. They realized that a digitized test could help them in doing so. They finally got one as they're not much sure even after having a second test. The confirmation popped up on the digital screen, the third time to make them elated.

That’s how The Man knew that she was going to become The MOM and needed to go into a hiatus. She was at the peak of the mountain where someone would think twice to leave. However, she kept personal happiness above everything and decided to go away from experiencing the glorious moments inside the ring.

Becky Lynch competed one last time at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler and went through another successful title defense. She was actually pregnant while competing in the biggest event of the year that is another unique achievement of her career.

After delivering the child, later this year, the longest-reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion plans on returning to the squared circle on a full-time basis. However, the comeback depends on how her body can cope up with the grueling schedule that WWE usually offers.