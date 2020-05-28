WWE cancel Summerslam 2020 fights Sasha vs Bayley and Undertaker vs AJ Styles?

As a result, a couple of planned marquee matches could be scrapped. WWE had wanted to culminate a proper feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, this year. That match got delayed due to Banks’ injury which forced her out of the scene from the beginning of 2020.

The creative team didn't get enough time to build the angle when Sasha Banks returned. The breakup angle between the two best friends was again initiated over the past couple of weeks teasing that the feud could be reincarnated for SummerSlam. But the trigger is yet to be pulled.

Now the latest reports hinted that Sasha Banks and Bayley have to wait for even more to meet in a one-on-one contest. WrestleTalk suggested that the much-anticipated match has possibly been delayed. The company have bigger plans around these two cornerstone figures of the female roster and their angle won't be hurried into a match at SummerSlam 2020,

“WrestleTalk has learned that WWE wants to extend the feud, and sees more potential in drawing it out as opposed to rushing it.

Whether this means WWE changes their plans remains to be seen, and our sources have said that while the match isn’t completely off the table right now, the company is considering other options for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at [SummerSlam 2020].”

WWE kept Sasha Banks and Bayley on the SmackDown brand due to the only reason for setting up a feud. Fans complained a lot these two were never paired opposite each other in a long-term program on the main roster. Perhaps, they want the audience to come back to the events after which one of them will turn against the other to kick-start the angle.

On a related note, The Undertaker vs AJ Styles was also supposed to be on the SummerSlam 2020 card. These two turned heads of the pro-wrestling fraternity by delivering the unique Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. But that never really was a proper wrestling match. Hence, AJ continued mentioning Taker's name on TV following his return after Mania.

But in recent times, The Undertaker confessed that he doesn't want to be part of a match in the WWE if there's no audience. So if SummerSlam can't get people in attendance then chances of this marquee match happening are extremely low, at this point. WWE is planning to throw a 30th-year completion ceremony for The Phenome at Survivor Series 2020 and hence we can expect this rematch to be pushed back for the November show.